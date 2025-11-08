Beloved Cartoon Network Series To Get A Reboot

Fans of Cartoon Network will be surprised to hear that a classic cartoon series is set to receive the reboot treatment. However, this latest interpretation of the series is rather ambitious, with all-new plans being teased by the show’s original creators.

It’s always exciting to see the original creative team get the opportunity to revive one of their own properties. Interestingly, this classic Cartoon Network series will be moved to a completely different medium for its new reboot. However, the creators are confident that this new medium will allow the property to be “the best” it’s “ever been.”

The new reboot, which comes from the creative team Man of Action Entertainment including members Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau, and Steven T. Seagle is set to become a comic book series made in collaboration with Dynamite Comics. As shared via ScreenRant:

“We guarantee, this is the best that Ben 10 has ever been,” Joe Casey shared regarding the all-new Ben 10 comic book series announcement.

Casey wrote the comic book series, appropriately-titled Ben 10, which is set to drop in February 2026. Here’s the full statement shared regarding the highly-anticipated comic book series that will reinterpret the source material in the same way that new runs of Superman and Spider-Man often do:

“It all starts in issue #1 with an updated origin, bringing fans both old and new up to speed on the incredible characters and mythos of Ben 10. As young Ben Tennyson first discovers the mysterious Omnitrix — and the transformative powers it contains — readers will be pulled in deeper to how such an event would truly impact the world around it.

“From there, the Man of Action brain trust will recontextualize the greatest hits and coolest components of previous iterations, honing it down to its most perfect presentation. They will expand and add to the recipe, with a thoughtful approach to continuity in the vein of classic superhero comics, rewarding both grown up fans of the original shows, as well as younger readers who have never met Ben, his cousin Gwen, Grandpa Max, fearsome foes like Vilgax, all of the powerful aliens of the Omnitrix, and countless other fun parts of the world!”

The original Ben 10 animated series first premiered on Cartoon Network in 2005 and ran until 2008. The original series was critically-acclaimed and several sequel shows followed – Ben 10: Alien Force, Ben 10: Ultimate Alien, and Ben 10: Omniverse. The series was later rebooted with a new animated series titled Ben 10. Fortunately, this comic book reboot seems to be returning to the franchise’s roots.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional news regarding the Ben 10 franchise and any further developments with Cartoon Network’s IPs as we have them. As for now, it sounds like Ben 10 fans will definitely want to check out the new comic book series when the first issue drops in February 2026.