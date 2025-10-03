Superman And Spider-Man Crossover On The Way

For the first time in decades, Marvel and DC are once again making crossovers. Now it looks like a Superman and Spider-Man crossover is on the way – bringing together two of the most popular comic book characters of all-time.

Interestingly, the new Marvel and DC crossover follows September’s Deadpool/Batman #1 release. Now in 2026, fifty years after 1976’s Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man #1, the two superheroes will once again be battling once another.

At the time of this writing, it has yet to be confirmed what creative teams will be involved with the making of these books. As shared via IGN, however, it fully explains why the two superheroes weren’t involved with the previous Batman and Deadpool crossover:

“It turns out there’s a good reason that the Man of Steel and our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man have been MIA in the various crossover tales included in Deadpool/Batman #1 and Batman/Deadpool #1. They’re being saved for their own pair of crossover specials timed to the 50th anniversary of 1976’s Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man #1.”

Hopefully more details regarding this crossover will be shared in the near future. It’s certainly exciting – especially since this new run of Marvel and DC collaborations are the first since 2003’s JLA/Avengers. Obviously a lot has changed in the world of comics since that 2003 run was released, and if the Deadpool and Batman crossovers have proven anything, there’s a lot of potential with once again having these characters clash against one another in 2025, 2026, and beyond.

It’s been shared that DC will publish Superman/Spider-Man #1 in March 2026. Marvel will then publish Spider-Man/Superman #1 in April 2026. This will follow the Treasury Edition 50th Anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man #1 on January 7 and DC and Marvel Present: Superman and Spider-Man Treasury Edition #1 on February 4. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest news regarding Marvel and DC as we have them – including the all-new Superman and Spider-Man crossover.