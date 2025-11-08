Female Filmmaker Accuses Jeremy Renner Of Threatening To Report Her to ICE

Actor Jeremy Renner is recognized by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for having played the character Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in numerous MCU productions. Now Jeremy Renner is being accused by a Chinese female filmmaker, Yi Zhou, of having reported her to ICE.

The allegations were shared by Zhou to both Daily Mail and also on her own social media accounts. In fact, she issued some in-depth statements regarding the alleged situation on Instagram. She began her allegations with the following caption:

“It is with deep regret, sadness, and disappointment that I am compelled to share a truth I have been holding inside for too long. Over the past months, I have lived with fear for my safety and deep distress over the treatment I have endured. No woman, filmmaker, or creative should have to work under such emotional and psychological pressure while trying to protect her name and the integrity of her work.”

An additional post made by Zhou features the following statement about having allegedly received explicit and unsolicited photos from the Hawkeye actor. She also claimed that this is a recurring aspect of his behavior towards other women:

“In June 2025, out of the blue I received 2 photos of Jeremy Renner and then a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself via DM and Whatspp, that was his introduction to me, in the same way, according to past media reports i subsequently discovered he shared with other women in the past as self-intro.”

A more threatening allegation was described to Daily Mail, in which Zhou claims to have been scared while staying at the Marvel actor’s Reno mansion. Zhou claims to have been there for their collaboration Chronicles of Disney, a documentary which is one of two projects Zhou and Renner worked on together, when the following allegedly occurred:

“I was discussing about the doc logistics, then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angry and angry yelling for two hours. I had to location share to my team, my parents and Disney colleagues in case something happens to me they know where I am. I had to lock myself in a room to be safe praying he would not come into the room at night as he was really angry. I did not say a word, I was so scared for my life.”

Josh Boswell, who handled the story for Daily Mail, shared a screenshot of a text conversation that apparently took place between Zhou and Renner. It’s here that Jeremy Renner can be seen typing something about notifying immigration (presumably ICE) before the text is cut off:

Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown) threatened to call ICE on his Chinese filmmaker partner in September, she told me. I was shocked when I saw the text messages. 1/6 🧵 pic.twitter.com/P1LVVb50IP — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) November 6, 2025

In a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, Nov. 7, Jeremy Renner’s attorney Marty Singer denied Zhou’s claims, calling them, “false, outrageous and highly defamatory.” Singer alleges Zhou is retaliating against Renner after the actor “rejected her romantic advances” and did not promote her projects on social media.

We’ll have to see how this situation develops from here. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this newly-surfaced debacle between MCU actor Jeremy Renner and Yi Zhou including the alleged report to ICE as we have them.