Marvel Star Confirms Surprise MCU Return

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, built by the recurring appearances of iconic superheroes and supervillains, has yet another Marvel star set to make a return. This MCU star will return to Marvel in an upcoming project that fans are excitedly looking forward to.

This project, none other than the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, is intended to continue the adventures of the titular superhero. Charlie Cox played the character for every other appearance of Daredevil in the MCU, making him a consistent part of the franchise and integral to the universe’s overarching mythos.

Now, to further cement the Daredevil franchise as a key part to the MCU, it looks like another familiar Marvel character will be making a return to the show’s next season. This was confirmed by the actor himself who last appeared in the 2021 Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

Here’s what the actor shared in an interview with Josh Wilding of ComicBookMovie:

“Actually, when you were asking me about [Trap House’s] action sequences, that’s exactly what I was thinking about in my mind,” begins actor Tony Dalton prior to confirming his return to the MCU as Marvel character Jack Duquesne aka Swordsman:

“I did a bunch of action stuff for this next one that’s coming out of Daredevil, and man, I got hurt. I got hurt hard… I think I must have chipped a rib or something because for two or three weeks I was in bed. I had bruises all over me.”

Now we know Dalton’s character will be reappearing in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. As mentioned, this will be the character’s first MCU role since Hawkeye in 2021, so it’s exciting to see him finally make a comeback. Of course, what this means for the narrative of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the MCU and the future of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney Plus as we have them. The show’s second season is slated to premiere via Disney Plus on March 4, 2026.