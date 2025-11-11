‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Breaks Silence On Sex Cult

Allison Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan on the hit series Smallville, surprised just about everyone when it was revealed she had been a high-ranking member of a sex cult. Specifically, Mack was an instrumental member in the sex-trafficking group known as NXIVM, and now she’s breaking her silence regarding her time in the group.

Mack is involved with the seven-part limited series podcast titled Allison After NXIVM. In the series, she discusses her time in the cult with Vanity Fair correspondent Vanessa Grigoriadis and her podcast partner Natalie Robehmed. In fact, Mack revealed in their discussions what it was like seeking victims for Keith Raniere.

Here’s what Allison Mack shared regarding that aspect of the cult:

“I was the go-between between him and this person. It was my job to relay what to do with him for her growth. The more she said, ‘I’m scared, I don’t want to do it,’ the more I would say, ‘You need to do it, and the longer you wait, the more consequences there will be.’ The coercion started, and the pressure and the pressure and the pressure…. And then it was like rape.”

The DC series star was given the task of getting young women involved so that they could submit themselves to their “masters,” the higher-ranking members of the cult, and she explained how she tapped into her own inner assertiveness to get the job done:

“I don’t like confrontation but, if there’s something I want, I’m very willing to go after it in a very aggressive way. I call it ‘the little dictator.’ When I was like five, playing with my brother and he wouldn’t do what I wanted him to do, the dictator came out. And I became very like, ‘You will do this,’ very willful and firm. And that part of my personality came out with my slaves, and that is a part of myself that I have to contend with, you know, and that’s where I went to prison for that.”

She also discussed how she enjoyed doing the work:

“Yes, I was excited by the power that I felt having these young, beautiful women look to me and listen to me. And yes, the sexuality of it was exciting.”

It was 2018 when Allison Mack was first arrested by federal agents for her involvement in the cult. Brief details were released at that time, but we’re only now getting this story in her own words. In 2021, she was sentenced to three years in prison after having pled guilty to charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. Mack was eventually released from prison in 2023 – earlier than sentenced.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any other details regarding Allison Mack and her role in NXIVM as we have them. For now, episodes of the Allison After NXIVM podcast are being released weekly, with CBC True Crime Premium subscribers on Apple Podcasts and CBC True Crime subscribers on YouTube now being able to listen to the complete series.