Sydney Sweeney And Zendaya Reportedly Locked In “Bitter Feud” Over Political Differences

Two of Hollywood’s biggest young celebrities are reportedly locked in a “bitter feud” over their political differences. Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya have both become major names in the entertainment industry – owing a lot of their success to the hit HBO series Euphoria in which they both starred. However, things seem to be getting messy behind-the-scenes.

Insiders are said to have spoken with Daily Mail regarding Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya and how their alleged feud began not long after Sweeney participated with American Eagle for a controversial ad campaign. For those unaware, Sweeney’s campaign revolved around the slogan that she “has great jeans,” a play on words that also references her genes.

The ad faced backlash by some viewers that felt as though it was a nod towards eugenics. While Sweeney and American Eagle have both denied these allegations, it was enough to stir everyone from social media users to politicians. In fact, United States president Donald Trump praised her work in what he called the “HOTTEST ad.”

All of this seems to have fueled the feud between Sweeney and Zendaya. According to the insiders, the two have been distancing from one another, with Zendaya in particular choosing to separate herself from any interviews or photo shoots with Sweeney despite the ongoing promotion for Euphoria Season 3.

“It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in,” one insider shared. They allege that Zendaya might want to distance herself from Sweeney so that viewers don’t think she shares the same political views. At a time when the internet has been closely following Sweeney, and even alleging that she’s a registered Republican (though she has yet to confirm any such affiliation), things have certainly gotten complicated.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya and the alleged feud as we have them. With the next season of Euphoria scheduled to drop on HBO in 2026, it’ll be interesting to see if they’ll find a way to make amends or not.