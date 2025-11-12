Long-Awaited Marvel Disney Plus Series Likely Not Happening

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is largely dependent on its recurring stars and plot threads. After all, having a returning group of cast members allows the franchise to feel like a cohesive universe. Unfortunately, one actor has suggested they may be parting ways with Disney, which could spell the end for one long-awaited Marvel Disney Plus series.

As mentioned, the MCU revolves around a large number of recurring stars and plot threads, so many projects can take a long time to get off the ground. Fans have suspected that one such project has been steadily in the works behind-the-scenes, but that might not be the case.

The actor known for starring in the first season of one highly-rated Disney Plus series released a statement that he may no longer be working with Disney in the future.

In an interview, the actor was asked by GQ whether or not he’d return to a role in a completely different Disney franchise, and he gave an interesting response:

The actor, Oscar Isaac, said that he’d be “open to it” regarding to playing his Star Wars character Poe Dameron again. This initially sounded like Isaac was on good terms with Disney until he added the following line:

“Although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney.”

Isaac, apparently frustrated with the company over their treatment of Jimmy Kimmel, had this to say on that front:

“But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great.”

As such, a Moon Knight Season 2 with Oscar Isaac might not be in the cards. Of course, if he and Disney can get on the same page again, then he may consider reprising his MCU role. Ultimately we’ll have to see what happens, but with fans having already waited a long time for some positive Moon Knight news, this certainly isn’t a reassuring statement.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we have them. For now, the first season of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Moon Knight is available to stream via Disney Plus.