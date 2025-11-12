Paramount Reportedly Has Blacklist For “Antisemitic” And “Homophobic” Actors

Hollywood studios have been reacting to “cancel culture” in a variety of ways over the years. Outside of specific filmmakers being fired, however, it’s been unknown how exactly these studio politics function. Now a new report claims that Paramount has a blacklist specifically for “xenophobic”, “antisemitic” and “homophobic” actors that they refuse to work with.

This report stems from Variety, as the outlet detailed CEO David Ellison’s direction for Paramount and what plans the studio might have. Especially with suggestions that they may acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. With that in mind, the Paramount blacklist was mentioned, detailed as refusing to work with actors that are “homophobic,” “overtly antisemitic” and “xenophobic.”

Interestingly, the report has since been updated, with some sources claiming that the list doesn’t exist and that Paramount merely doesn’t want to associate with actors that don’t line up with their values. Here’s the statement on that front:

“Other sources intimately familiar with Paramount said that while an itemized list does not exist, the management team shares a set of values and has no desire to work with anyone who expresses hate in public and damaging ways].”

Whether the list exists or not, it seems clear that Paramount has actors in mind they don’t want to work with due to specific actions. Interestingly, there was previously a pledge signed by numerous Hollywood actors from the Film Workers for Palestine organization that said they chose not to work with Israeli film institutions. This is due to the ongoing conflict with Palestine. While there was no confirmation, some internet users have speculated that actors who signed the pledge might be the ones on Paramount’s potential blacklist if it exists.

This is because, at the time of the pledge, Paramount said they did not agree with their efforts as they didn’t want anyone to be silenced due to their nationality. As such, we’ll have to see how these situations develop.

It’s certainly become an interesting time for the entertainment industry as well as social media, especially as more Hollywood celebrities share their thoughts on political matters and what’s going on in the world today. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any potential updates as we have them.