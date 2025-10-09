Ridley Scott Watches His Own Movies Instead Of Hollywood “Mediocrity”

Hollywood has absolutely changed over the years – and one director behind some of the industry’s biggest hits is calling them out. Specifically, Alien and Blade Runner director Ridley Scott shared that he watches his own movies instead of modern Hollywood “mediocrity.”

While many film buffs might also prefer Scott’s filmography to modern Hollywood releases, it can be surprising to see Scott himself admit this. Though he does acknowledge “it’s a horrible thing,” even if he also admits his movies are “pretty good” and “don’t age.”

Here’s what he shared specifically in the interview which was conducted at BFI Southbank in London, via Deadline:

“The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally – millions. Not thousands, millions… and most of it is s**t,” he began.

Scott then revealed that he prefers his own movies when choosing something to watch these days:

“Well, actually, right now, I’m finding mediocrity – we’re drowning in mediocrity. And so what I do – it’s a horrible thing – but I’ve started watching my own movies, and actually they’re pretty good! And also, they don’t age.”

He used his 2001 film Black Hawk Down as an example:

“I watched Black Hawk [Down] the other night and I thought, ‘How in the hell did I manage to do that?’ But I think occasionally a good one will happen, [and] it’s like a relief that there’s somebody out there who’s doing a good movie.”

At 87-years-old, it’s always fascinating to hear Scott’s views on modern Hollywood and that he’s still eagerly making movies. In fact, Scott also shared his thoughts on helming another Gladiator sequel in the near future.

“He’s around and he technically is the Emperor of Rome, and so I have a footprint about what I think it should be,” he teased.

With some of cinema’s greatest movies under his belt, and spanning all different genres, it’s no surprise that Scott is that proud of his work. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Ridley Scott and his next Hollywood projects as we have them.