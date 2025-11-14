Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Body In Bikini Photos At Age 60

Celebrity Elizabeth Hurley has proven on numerous occasions that despite her age she is still just as stunning as ever before. Now, in a new Instagram post, Elizabeth Hurley shows off her body in several new bikini photos. What’s surprising, however, is that they were all taken at age 60!

As you can see below, Elizabeth Hurley shared several photos of herself via Instagram wearing a two-piece Blaze bikini from her own beachwear brand. The look includes a matching Beach Shirt also from her beachwear brand.

With a brilliant smile and her arms in the air, Hurley is posing in a way that suggests she truly is as happy as she looks.

“Happy Tuesday,” she wrote in the post’s caption, adding several heart emojis for some extra flair:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

The comments on the post feature positive reactions from just about everyone from fans to celebrities, including Hurley’s own boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus, with plenty of heart emojis and fire emojis to go around. Clearly everyone is in disbelief to see how great Elizabeth Hurley looks at her age.

Here are some of the comments left by social media users, many of which were surprised by her looks and even jokingly suggested she sold her soul to get them:

“You are the most beatiful woman in the world Elizabeth 🥰😍🌹❤️”

“How?! Just how lol 🔥”

“When did you make a deal with a crossroads demon? :P”

Currently the post has managed to gather more than 67,000 likes at the time of this writing. With countless comments added, it’s great to see the positive reactions that Hurley has managed to earn with her great looks and stunning bikini.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Elizabeth Hurley and any other trending social media posts as we have them. For now, it’s great to see how well Hurley is doing at age 60.