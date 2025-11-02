Sydney Sweeney Breaks Internet With New Photo

Celebrity Sydney Sweeney continues to be a topic discussed online. Though the Euphoria and upcoming Christy star rejects being called a sex symbol, her spicy movie and television roles and commercial campaigns have fans suggesting otherwise. Now a new photo from Sydney Sweeney breaks the internet as fans are further surprised by Sweeney’s efforts to encourage women empowerment by showing off her own body.

The below image features one of Sydney Sweeney‘s most revealing public looks yet. The 28-year-old star was pictured at Variety’s Power of Women event on October 29 where she was honored at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles alongside the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, and Nicole Scherzinger.

For Sweeney’s look, designer Christian Cowan confirmed she wore a “Christian Cowan x Elias Matso crystal twisted waist gown from the Christian Cowan Spring Summer 2026 collection.”

Here’s a photo shared by the designer featuring Sydney Sweeney in her surprising new look:

For those stunned by Sweeney’s look, however, you’re not alone. As mentioned, she’s breaking the internet, and there are plenty of other posts on social media than the one shared above. One such post shared via X featuring Sydney Sweeney and her sheer outfit for Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event has already earned more than 267,000 likes at the time of this writing. The photo also has more than 6,000 comments and 107,000 bookmarks – so far.

As shared by Variety, Sweeney took the opportunity at the event to reference former professional boxer Christy Martin – who Sweeney herself is playing in the upcoming biopic Christy. Here’s what she stated:

“I’m not a fighter in the ring, but I recognized something of myself in Christy,” Sweeney said. “I know what it feels like to be underestimated, to have people define you before you’ve had a chance to define yourself. I know what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously. Every one of us has our own fight. And Christy reminds us all that strength doesn’t always look loud; sometimes it’s just getting back up, again and again, no matter who’s watching. Playing her taught me that surviving isn’t the end of the story, it’s the beginning of reclaiming it.”

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Sydney Sweeney and her growing career as we have them. With the Hollywood celebrity consistently making headlines, it's likely that there will be more news sooner rather than later.