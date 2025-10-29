Sydney Sweeney Rejects Being Called A Sex Symbol

Celebrity Sydney Sweeney has continued to grow in popularity with her career consistently reaching new heights. One such reason can be that some fans consider Sydney Sweeney to be a modern “sex symbol” – even though she rejects the term.

Sweeney revealed as much during an interview to promote her lead role in the upcoming film Christy. The star whose credits include HBO series Euphoria and Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web has been frequently tied to the characters she portrays, but according to Sweeney, that shouldn’t be the case.

Here’s what she shared on that front while speaking with Variety on the matter:

“I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t. So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong.’ And I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room,” she stated, making a reference to the backlash she faced while participating in the American Eagle ad campaign.

Her Christy co-star Ben Foster had nothing but great things to share about Sweeney during the interview:

“I only know Syd as a sensitive human, utterly professional, kind to the crew, prepared, looked everybody in the eye, remembered their names. To me that’s an old-school value system that I don’t see in a lot of people in her position.”

Furthermore, Sweeney opened up about her physical appearance, and confirms that she intends to “age gracefully.”

“I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully. It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like ‘comparison pictures.’ I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older.'”

Sydney Sweeney is taking the time to prove she’s more than just the sex symbol that audiences perceive her as. Her upcoming movie Christy, which is a biopic about former professional boxer Christy Martin, aims to expand her range. As such, it’ll be interesting to see how the movie performs as Sweeney attempts to further her career.

Christy is scheduled to hit theaters on November 7, 2025. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Sydney Sweeney as we have them.