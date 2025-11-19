Nickelodeon Cancels Two Beloved Series

As do most networks, Nickelodeon has to curate its content, which means the occasional cancellation. Most recently, however, Nickelodeon made the disappointing decision to cancel two beloved series from their network.

The two shows chosen to be axed by Nickelodeon happen to be projects with roots dating back to the platform’s earlier years. As such, there are generations of fans tied to these properties, and that makes the news of their cancellation all the more disappointing.

It seems as though the cancellation is only one decision of many being made with the Paramount-Skydance merger restructuring. Many of the Paramount linear networks behind Nickelodeon and Nickelodeon Animation Studios have been consolidated as part of the restructure. As a result, some of their shows were canceled to make the process easier.

As shared via Deadline:

“The upcoming seasons of Nickelodeon‘s kids animated series Dora and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be their last. Season 2 of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premieres on Paramount+ in December and will run on Nicktoons next year. The debut of Dora‘s fourth season on the streamer is TBD. It too will be followed by a linear window on Nick Jr. A fifth and final season of Dora also has been produced; its fate is unclear.”

Interestingly, “Paramount is actively exploring third-party licensing opportunities for both series,” the outlet adds, “something the company has been doing consistently for a number of years, with a number of Nickelodeon titles available on Netflix, for example.”

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Nickelodeon and the network’s future as we have them. Though Dora and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been canceled by the networks, it’s possible that their franchises could live on with new interpretations in the future. For these current iterations, however, Nickelodeon is moving on.