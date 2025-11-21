Classic Series Removed From Netflix

With another new month comes the loss of many beloved titles from Netflix. As with most streaming services, content is shifted as licenses change or end, and that happens to be the case with one classic series that’s now been removed from streaming on Netflix.

Naturally, subscribers are disappointed that the series is no longer available to stream, especially after becoming accustomed to the show’s availability on this particular service. Fortunately, while it may no longer be able to stream on Netflix, the series has already been located to a new streaming home after being removed.

For those unaware, the series was actually removed as early as November 1, with Netflix losing access to stream the series. The series, which consists of five seasons, ran from 2001 to 2005 and led to one of the most popular shows to have aired on HBO. In fact, it’s often considered one of the greatest shows of all time, which makes Netflix’s loss of the title quite unfortunate.

Six Feet Under, which includes a total of 63 episodes across its five seasons, revolves around the Fisher family who run a funeral home located in Los Angeles. The cast of the popular series includes Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, and Rachel Griffiths.

The show was first added to Netflix on November 1, 2023 as part of a deal with HBO to host several of their shows. Now, two years later, that deal has come to an end – at least as far as Six Feet Under is concerned. During that time, however, the series’ availability on Netflix at least got new eyes on the show and offered a place for old fans to revisit the title.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest in streaming including any other classic shows that might be removed from one platform or listed on another. For now, while Six Feet Under is no longer available to stream on Netflix, fans can still stream the series on HBO Max.