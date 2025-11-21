‘Return To Silent Hill’ Trailer Released

The Silent Hill movie franchise got off to a great start with 2006’s feature film adaptation from director Christophe Gans. The fan-favorite filmmaker was unable to return for 2012’s sequel Silent Hill: Revelation, which left the film franchise in hibernation until now. Fortunately, Christophe Gans has returned to direct Return to Silent Hill, the full official trailer for which has dropped online.

The development for Return to Silent Hill can be tracked back to 2020 when Christophe Gans first began writing the screenplay for the sequel. Fortunately, things have since worked out, with Return to Silent Hill eventually shot in 2023 and 2024. What’s also exciting for fans of the franchise, however, is that Return to Silent Hill is based on the fan-favorite video game entry Silent Hill 2.

Here’s the official trailer for Return to Silent Hill:

The footage features Jeremy Irvine as iconic protagonist James Sunderland who ventures into the titular town. From there plenty of familiar foes are reintroduced, including Pyramid Head, one of the franchise’s most popular antagonists. It’s a return to form in many ways, not only for revisiting one of the earlier video game concepts from the franchise, but giving Gans the opportunity to return to his vision for the Silent Hill IP.

In addition to Irvine as James, the film also features Hannah Emily Anderson as his lost lover and Evie Templeton as Laura. It's worth noting Templeton previously portrayed Laura via motion capture and voice acting for the video game remake of Silent Hill 2. Meanwhile Pearse Egan also appears as Eddie Dombrowski.

Gans returned to direct Return to Silent Hill from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sandra Vo-Anh and Will Schneider. After close to twenty years since Gans directed the first Silent Hill movie, it’s an exciting time for fans.

Return to Silent Hill is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on January 23, 2026 via Cineverse. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Silent Hill franchise as we have them.