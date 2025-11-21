SnyderVerse Return Reportedly Possible With WB Sale

James Gunn and Peter Safran launched the DC Universe, aka the DCU, which is a multimedia franchise based on DC Comics similar to the DCEU that preceded it. Of course, many fans were happy with the direction of the DCEU, which is what led to the DCU eventually taking shape. Some fans, however, want a deeper return to the live-action franchise’s roots – which would be a comeback for the SnyderVerse. And as it turns out, a SnyderVerse return could be possible with the upcoming sale of Warner Bros.

Many details surrounding the upcoming sale of the studio have been left to speculation if not kept under wraps completely. However, we know about a few potential buyers, with some companies interested in taking specific portions of Warner Bros. Discovery and others hopeful to take over the studio as a whole.

Now, according to CosmicBook, there is allegedly one common desire from several potential buyers. Though unconfirmed, the outlet suggests that “the Saudis,” who have reportedly been interested in backing studios like Paramount to purchase the company, “want Zack Snyder back, and they want the SnyderVerse restored.”

The outlet adds:

“If the Saudis back Paramount and win, Snyder wins. If they back Comcast and win, Snyder still wins. Either way, Snyder comes out ahead.”

Essentially, the Saudis are said to be interested in backing any studio to take over Warner Bros. Discovery which would potentially grant them the control to reintroduce Zack Snyder’s vision for the DC brand. This reintroduction would reportedly include the return of DCEU actors – “Henry Cavill is back as Superman. Gal Gadot is back as Wonder Woman. Jason Momoa will be back as Aquaman. Ray Fisher will be back as Cyborg,” as shared by CosmicBook.

Though the outlet does also note that a return for Ezra Miller as The Flash is “doubtful” and that Ben Affleck would “possibly” return as Batman but that “it’s a lot of work physically.” However, this alleged plan would only be temporary to allow Snyder the opportunity to conclude his story. Afterwards, “DC will reboot again,” according to the rumors, which would be “likely under Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, the current heads of Warner Bros. Pictures.”

As for DC Studios co-head James Gunn, he’s said to be removed if Paramount purchases the studio with backing from the Saudis along with his partner Peter Safran. Comcast, on the other hand, would keep Gunn onboard with their backing from the Saudis – albeit to work with Snyder. Obviously either scenario would mean the alleged end of the DCU in favor of Snyder’s vision. One such collaboration even includes an alleged script for Justice League 2 that Snyder would direct – not entirely out of the question since Gunn and Snyder previously collaborated on 2004’s Dawn of the Dead movie.

As mentioned, there’s a lot of rumor and speculation with these reports. As we’ve already seen happen with the DC brand, however, anything is just about possible. We’ve seen entire franchises put on hold and rebooted with little to no notice. With a new owner of Warner Bros. Discovery around the corner, then, we’ll have to prepare for anything to happen.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional news regarding the Warner Bros. Discovery situation as we have them, including whether or not a return for the SnyderVerse will actually happen.