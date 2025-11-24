Sydney Sweeney Vacation Bikini Photo Goes Viral

Sydney Sweeney is known for making headlines, though fan pages have managed to make the celebrity go viral just as easily. In fact, a Sydney Sweeney bikini photo shared as a throwback to one of her vacations has gone viral.

The photo, shared on Instagram by a Sydney Sweeney fan page, has the entire comments section stunned. With more than 15,000 likes at the time of this writing, social media users are in agreement that Sweeney truly is an icon.

The initial photo was taken during Sydney Sweeney’s vacation on the Italian coastline, and as fans can see below, she was photographed wearing nothing but a two-piece bikini and matching skirt. Her vibes match the gorgeous look of her swimwear, with a great big smile on her face and eyes closed as she takes in the sun.

Here’s the bikini photo featuring Sydney Sweeney:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweens (@sydneysweens)

Fans reacted with the traditional spree of fire emojis, heart emojis, and of course, smiling faces with hearts for eyes. Many users simply called her “beautiful” while others poked fun at the Madame Web star’s recent ad campaign with American Eagle, noting that she has “great jeans.” Of course, no such items of clothing are visible in this photo.

The American Eagle campaign is just one example of Sweeney’s recent headlines, though she’s also been surfacing in topics ranging from president Donald Trump and the underperformance of her new movie Christy.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Sydney Sweeney and any other trending social media posts as we have them. For now, it’s clear that Sweeney still has a strong following even with the recent underperformance of her new movie Christy. What this means for the future of Sweeney’s career is unclear, but she’ll definitely have followers if the support of these fan pages are any indication.