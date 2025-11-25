Marvel Rumor May Reveal Sadie Sink’s MCU Character

Production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still underway. The fourth movie in the MCU‘s Spider-Man movie series is shaping up to be quite a new adventure, with various new and returning characters. One of these Marvel characters, played by Sadie Sink, might’ve just been revealed according to a new rumor.

This particular rumor was fueled by a recent set video which featured an unidentified woman being arrested as part of the film. While it was unclear who the woman was at the time, she was wearing a similar outfit Sink wore for the production previously, and now one scooper is claiming this is indeed Sink’s character.

The scooper, aka MyTimeToShineH on X, claims that Sink’s character is “dangerous” to boot. This lines up with a more detailed rumor regarding what specific Marvel character she’ll be playing. If this plays out like scoopers are saying, then we could see Sink playing a character tied to the overall Multiverse and the threat of Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers movie.

Here’s what’s been shared on that front:

#SpiderManBrandNewDay Rumor 🚨 Sadie Sink is playing Shathra in the MCU. Her character would be an entity tied to the Web of Life and Destiny, capable of sensing multiversal anomalies. Shathra would detect that Doctor Doom is manipulating the Web to save his reality from an… pic.twitter.com/QSP1IQPik5 — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) November 23, 2025

Essentially, this scooper is suggesting that Sadie Sink is playing Shathra, a villainous MCU character that would be challenging Spider-Man during the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, after giving him “the worst week of his life,” it will be revealed that she wants him as her champion during the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Of course, all of this should be taken with grain of salt until the new Spider-Man movie is released. It would certainly be an interesting use of Sadie Sink, however, if it pans out to be accurate. As such, we’ll have to see how the events of the film play out when it hits theaters.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated MCU sequel as we have them.