Scarlett Johansson To Star In Mike Flanagan’s New ‘The Exorcist’ Movie

The Exorcist franchise is set to make a major comeback with the new horror movie from writer and director Mike Flanagan. It’s just been confirmed that Scarlett Johansson is set to star in Flanagan’s new The Exorcist movie.

Mike Flanagan began developing a new take on the iconic horror property after 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer failed to connect with fans and underperformed at the box office. Fortunately, it looks like the studios involved are eager to course correct their plans for the franchise.

As shared via Deadline:

For the new radical take on the upcoming Exorcist film, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster is not messing around as Deadline has learned that 2x Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson is set to star in the next installment of the iconic horror franchise from writer-director Mike Flanagan.”

Flanagan shared the following statement regarding the exciting announcement:

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Flanagan stated.

The new sequel is unrelated to David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist: Believer with Flanagan having teased an all-new take for the franchise. Though the new Exorcist movie is a brand-new story, it’s said to be set in the same universe as the original movie, so we’ll have to see how the narrative comes together.

For now, having a star like Scarlett Johansson step into the franchise is a major first step. This new Exorcist movie will mark Johansson’s first proper horror movie in her career, and after years of being associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’ll be great to see her explore an entirely different genre. Especially with a project as high-profile as a new Exorcist sequel.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this new Exorcist movie as we have them. It’s expected to begin shooting soon as one of Johansson’s next projects, so hopefully we’ll learn more about the project’s story and other cast members in the near future.