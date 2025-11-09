‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Sequel Reportedly In The Works

The Jurassic Park movie franchise is as popular today as it ever was. This was evident with the box office success of Jurassic World Rebirth earlier this year. Now it looks like a sequel to Jurassic World Rebirth is already being prepped for production.

Jurassic World Rebirth is the seventh installment in the overall franchise and the fourth to bear the Jurassic World title. As such, it might not be a surprise to learn that an eighth movie is already potentially in the works. Though fans might be glad to know Jurassic World Rebirth director Gareth Edwards is allegedly returning to direct – along with a few potentially returning cast members.

The newest sequel introduced a new cast to the franchise including stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali. Now, according to The InSneider, these cast members could soon return to the film franchise with the Jurassic World Rebirth sequel alongside Gareth Edwards.

It’s worth noting that Edwards came into the latest Jurassic World movie quite late into production. Jeff Sneider claims that this new sequel could allow him to “get the chance to shape his own sequel from the ground up.” With an uncompromised vision, fans could get an even better take on that franchise’s mythos.

In addition to the new cast, Jurassic World Rebirth was something of a narrative reset for the franchise, as it steered away from the plot threads of the initial Jurassic World trilogy, and even its predecessors with the Jurassic Park trilogy, and simply brought a new cast of characters to a dinosaur-infested island. The simple narrative was well-received by fans and now we could head further into this new story with the next installment.

Of course, Universal has yet to release a statement regarding the sequel, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt. It’s likely that the follow-up is still in its very early stages of development. Fortunately, if there are already talks taking place, then it shouldn’t be very long before this new Jurassic World movie heads into production.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the potential Jurassic World Rebirth sequel and the future of the overall Jurassic Park franchise as we have them. The film series has certainly proven to still have legs all these years later.