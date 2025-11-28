Kevin Spacey Clarifies He Isn’t Homeless After All

Kevin Spacey recently surprised internet users with claims that he was homeless following his recent legal debacle. Now Kevin Spacey is stepping back from these claims, clarifying that he is not actually homeless after all.

Spacey made the decision to clarify his living situation in a video on Instagram. He explained in the clip that the clarification was for fans that wanted to know he was okay, rather than the media, which he notes he doesn’t “usually make it my business to correct the media.”

Here’s what he shared on that front:

“I don’t usually make it my business to correct the media. If I did, I wouldn’t have time for much else,” he said. “In light of the recent articles claiming that I am homeless, I feel the need to respond. Not to the press but to the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days, offering me a place to stay or who have just asked if I’m OK.”

He continued:

“And to all of you, let me say that I’m truly touched by your generosity, full stop,” Spacey added. “But I feel like it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I’m indeed homeless in the colloquial sense.

“In my conversation with Mick Brown, the wonderful journalist who wrote the story that was in The Telegraph where this rumor first began, I said I was basically living in hotels and Airbnbs and going where the work is,” Spacey explained. “Just as I did when I first started out in this business. I’ve been working nearly nonstop this entire year, and for that, I have so much to be grateful for.”

The former Netflix star said “there are many people who are indeed living on the streets or in their cars or in terrible financial situations,” and emphasized that he is not one of them.

“And my heart goes out to them,” he confirmed. “But it’s clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Spacey (@kevinspacey)

This is certainly an interesting development regarding Kevin Spacey, and because it seems he isn’t really homeless, then those who were worried about his wellbeing can find some solace in his latest update. Interestingly, it seems as though Spacey is simply working and trying his best to continue finding work.