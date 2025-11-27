Jessica Alba Shares Bikini Photos While Reminiscing About Australia Vacation

Jessica Alba has her followers impressed with a batch of new photos including some new bikini pictures. The stunning new images were shared as part of an Instagram post where Jessica Alba reminisced about her vacation in Australia. And, if the photos are enough of an indication, it’s easy to see why she would miss it.

“Missing this beautiful place,” Alba writes in her caption for the Instagram post, “heart full, grateful, memories locked.” There are various photos taken from the beachside, including those with Alba in her brown and white string bikini.

Many of Alba’s fans and friends showed their support on the comments section for the post, either complimenting her photos or agreeing that Australia is a wonderful place to visit. Here are some of the comments shared so far:

“One of my favorite places. So glad you were able to experience the magic of the Gold Coast!”

“Loved that you showed the world our beautiful city!! Come back! X”

“Australia suits you!!! Best country in the world!!! How good is Burleigh!”

Here are the vacation photos including the bikini pictures from the post shared by Jessica Alba below, which as of this writing, has more than 79,000 likes:

Jessica Alba shows off beach bod in Australia while filming as relationship rumors swirl https://t.co/rkctqI4Cba pic.twitter.com/gyvljEOa26 — New York Post (@nypost) October 22, 2025

Jessica Alba bikini 👙 down under pic.twitter.com/XFm1b0ij9b — SMG (@SMG_Fan_072292) October 20, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Other comments on the post include compliments that merely call Alba “beautiful” and “stunning,” sentiments that seem to be shared with hundreds of social media users that echoed similar statements. Hopefully Alba found as much enjoyment reading from her fans as she did vacationing in Australia. For now, though, she seems to be back home and working on her various projects once again.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding celebrity Jessica Alba as we have them in addition to any other viral or trending social media posts. As for now, it’s nice to see that Alba had a great vacation during her time in Australia with her family.