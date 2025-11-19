Amy Schumer Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss

Amy Schumer caught the attention of her followers when most of her Instagram posts were deleted. The 44-year-old further surprised fans by sharing several photos that show off her dramatic weight loss – something that led to divisive conversations about Amy Schumer and her motivations.

One might think that Amy Schumer deleted her previous social media posts because she was unhappy with the way she looked prior to her weight loss, but she also clarified that isn’t the case. In the caption for her weight loss photos, she confirmed she deleted them “for no reason,” but that she’s feeling particularly “good and happy” about her current physique.

Here’s the post:

“Back on my staircase bullshit again. @gitabass makeup and pics @tousledbyjae hair @maisonvalentino hooking a sister up. @chrisgiarrizzo for the hair color @Angehazelton @voelhair @chanelofficial shoesies @annaspraytanner I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer

For those eager to know more, Schumer did write a follow-up post to better explain the situation. She throws shade at outlets that assumed she deleted her photos because they were taken prior to her weight loss. She adds that she’s “proud of how I’ve looked always.”

Here’s the full post:

“Hey media outlets I didn’t delete my old photos because they were pre me losing weight. That’s a narrative you created. I’m proud of how I’ve looked always. I have been working to be pain free and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome so my face went back to normal. I am grateful to be strong and healthy especially for my son,” she began.

“But your Instagram is not your identity it’s a curation of what you want the world to see and I feel great strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that. I didn’t purposely go on a ‘weight loss journey’ that’s a fine thing to go on. But my focus has been on health. I’m sure my weight will always fluctuate. I’m a perimenopausal woman on hrt meds. Wishing you strength and self love on whatever path you’re on as long as it’s kind and respectful to all people. No matter their weight race or religion peace!”

It’s an interesting way for Schumer to relaunch her Instagram and show off her new looks, with enough reasons to counter anyone who thinks she simply wasn’t proud of herself before. While there are still those who doubt her claims, many of her fans are eager to show support and it shows with the countless positive comments and likes she’s received so far.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Amy Schumer and other viral social media posts as we have them. For now, it looks like Schumer is going to be focusing more on her health for the future.