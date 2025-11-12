Megan Fox Goes Viral For “Jaw-Dropping” Bikini Photo

Celebrity Megan Fox has been modeling for quite some time in her career. However, Megan Fox continues to stun fans, especially after going viral with her latest “jaw-dropping” bikini photo. The image, which was shared via Sports Illustrated on X, confirms that Fox is as gorgeous as ever.

The outlet shared the post which also included an image of pop star Ciara in a denim bikini. As for Fox, her outfit includes a very different design with nude colors and plenty of jewels.

Fox’s swimsuit also features a skirt of beads to complete the look.

“Like any garment, swimsuits should make a statement,” Sports Illustrated begins their caption. “And SI Swimsuit models certainly know how to deliver a jaw dropping moment in bold swimsuits!”

Like any garment, swimsuits should make a statement. And SI Swimsuit models certainly know how to deliver a jaw dropping moment in bold swimsuits! https://t.co/S5ZASs441Z pic.twitter.com/z3i9A1U12n — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) November 7, 2025

It’s certainly exciting to see Megan Fox is still at the top of her game. In addition to her continued modeling career, fans have been anxiously anticipating her next film role. In particular, Fox is attached to voice the character Toy Chica in the upcoming live-action adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 from Blumhouse based on the popular video game series.

To that end, fans are clamoring for Megan Fox to continue her horror stint and make a comeback as her character from the cult classic 2009 movie Jennifer’s Body. Screenwriter Diablo Cody has been adamant about having a sequel with Fox made, and she even placed her film Lisa Frankenstein in the same universe even without an appearance from Fox’s character.

Between modeling bikini outfits for Sports Illustrated and taking the horror genre by storm, Megan Fox is proving herself to have a varied and incredibly fascinating career. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Fox and her upcoming projects as we have them – in addition to any other viral social media posts and trends.