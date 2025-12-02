Marvel Actor Doubles Down On Being Done With MCU

One Marvel star has confirmed that they’re done with the MCU, the long-running superhero franchise, and that they don’t have plans to reprise their roles. Their statement comes as fans continue to ask about their potential return and whether or not they can expect to see it happen with Avengers: Doomsday.

The new Avengers movie is slated to have several superhero teams come together to fight Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, and that includes the X-Men, a superhero team that predates the MCU. However, not all former X-Men cast members are returning for the movie, and one such former member is confirming they won’t be part of the project.

This is certainly disappointing for fans hoping that the star would return. Here’s what the star shared while speaking with Variety about whether or not a return in Avengers: Doomsday is possible:

“And then when I say that, people don’t believe me. So I’m just gonna wait for the movie to come out and, you know, people can see for themselves,” answered former Jean Grey actress Famke Janssen.

However, it doesn’t seem like Janssen is actually completely done regarding a return to the Marvel franchise or the MCU. In fact, while doubling down she won’t be in Avengers: Doomsday, she does seem open to another project if for some reason they wanted to use her version of Jean Grey:

“I’m always open to anything. I’m very open-minded, and I love my career and the trajectory that it’s taken over time. I’m grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way, including the X-Men movies, GoldenEye, the Taken franchise, all of them. It’s just been an amazing journey. So, it depends. It depends on the timing. It’s just a hypothetical question, because I don’t know that they would ever bring back my Jean Grey.”

She even comments on the possibility of yet another actress getting the role after Sophie Turner played the part in several additional X-Men movies and how she has no advice to offer:

“No. I’m excited to see who they’re getting next. I mean, Sophie Turner was amazing, and I’m sure the next person will be too. They’ve been so good at casting incredible actors and no one needs any tips from me. I’m looking forward to seeing who they cast.”

It’s definitely an interesting time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe especially considering that there are now returning stars and newcomers to the roles that fans have become accustomed to over the years. Of course, we’ll just have to see what’s in store going forward. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more MCU news as we have it.