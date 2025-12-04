Marvel Star In Talks To Join ‘The Batman: Part II’

We’re finally nearing the start of production for the long-awaited sequel The Batman: Part II. Robert Pattinson is set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne aka Batman for the follow-up. However, it looks like he’ll be joined by some new faces, and quite possibly one Marvel star that’ll be making the move to DC if talks regarding The Batman: Part II work out.

It’s worth noting that this aforementioned star isn’t yet attached to the sequel. However, a report recently surfaced via Deadline that she’s currently in serious talks to join the follow-up movie. This would allow her to star in the film alongside Robert Pattinson.

Here’s what the outlet shared regarding the possibility of the Marvel star joining The Batman: Part II:

“After spending almost a decade defending the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow, the bat signal may be calling Scarlett Johansson, DC Studios’ latest chapter in The Batman series. While it is unknown where things stand in the dealmaking process, sources tell Deadline that the Oscar-nominated Johansson is in final negotiations with the studio and director Matt Reeves for one of the new roles in The Batman Part II.”

The outlet adds that “she would join Robert Pattinson” for the sequel that’s set to be written and directed once again by The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves. It’s currently unknown who she would even play in the sequel, especially with her work set to begin on the latest sequel to The Exorcist, but it’s been suggested that her schedule has been mostly figured out with these issues in mind.

It really is unclear who Johansson could play in the follow-up, especially if she’ll be starring alongside Pattinson in the film. DC has yet to release any statement so more news should come our way if talks go well and Johansson officially signs on.

Of course, we also have some time before The Batman: Part II hits theaters and thus these details may be under wraps for some time. The Batman: Part II is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the long-awaited sequel to The Batman as we have them.