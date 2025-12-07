Marvel’s Biggest ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ MCU Surprise May Have Leaked

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday. The latest entry in the Avengers series is set to pave the way for Avengers: Secret Wars and, as a result, there will be plenty of fan-favorite cameos and appearances. Now one such MCU surprise set to debut in Avengers: Doomsday might’ve just been leaked.

While a vast number of characters have already been confirmed for the movie, there are plenty of others that are being kept under wraps, leaving fans to speculate which of their favorite superheroes might have a spot in the movie.

Now, according to one Marvel star, they could very well return in Avengers: Doomsday as well.

Here’s what the actor shared after appearing on The Graham Norton Show:

“Maybe,” began actor Hugh Jackman, when asked whether or not he’d reprise his role as Wolverine for the MCU following Deadpool & Wolverine. He continued:

“I’m never saying ‘never’ ever again… I did mean it until the day I changed my mind. I did mean it for quite a few years. I have done ten films now, so I think they have enough for an AI version of me!”

Quite a few X-Men characters have already been slated to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Though Jackman wasn’t one of them, his recent statement could indicate he will be, or at the very least he may appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. Either way, there’s a possibility that we haven’t seen the last of Hugh Jackman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the MCU as we have them. Though the surprise cameo from Hugh Jackman is unconfirmed, it would certainly be a great way to draw in even more fans for Avengers: Doomsday when it hits theaters. The new Avengers movie is set to be released on December 18, 2026.