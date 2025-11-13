‘Avengers: Doomsday’ May Kill Off Fan-Favorite MCU Character

The upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday is set to be another major MCU crossover event. As these movies have proven, however, they’re not always movies where the heroes win. In fact, quite a few characters have been killed off in the Avengers series, and it looks like another fan-favorite Marvel character might be killed off in Avengers: Doomsday.

Obviously we still have some time before the film hits theaters – and many plot details are being kept under wraps.

Some recent comments from one of the film’s confirmed cast members, however, seem a little suspicious. Especially for fans who would have hoped he’d survive the new Avengers movie unscathed.

Here’s what the actor shared while appearing on the podcast Stronger:

“The Marvel stuff, I’ll always, till the end of time, [feel it] really helped me grow as a person and helped me grow as an actor, and it taught me relationships and [I worked with] Robert Downey [Jr.] and Scarlett [Johansson] and all these people I looked up to,” shared Sebastian Stan, the actor known as Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier in the MCU.

He continued:

“It was a business. It was a family, and it gave me a sense of belonging, and it’s always there for that, but it was only the step one for me.”

His statements are far from a confirmation that his Bucky Barnes character will be killed off during the events of Avengers: Doomsday. Though given the usage of the past tense and how he refers to the MCU as “step one” for his career, it seems like he might be moving on from the franchise.

Of course, we’ll have to see whether or not that’s the case or if he simply looked back on the franchise from a retrospective point-of-view. As always, we’ll have to see what happens when Avengers: Doomsday finally hits theaters including the return of other longtime franchise cast members like Chris Evans.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the MCU crossover event and any other upcoming Marvel projects as we have them. If it is the final appearance of Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, hopefully it will do the character justice!