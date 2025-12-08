‘The Boys’ Season 5 First Trailer Released

The hit Amazon Prime superhero series The Boys is sadly coming to an end. Fortunately, the fifth season is being planned to wrap up the main storyline of the series, with a new teaser trailer for The Boys Season 5 having now been released online.

The newly-dropped teaser trailer is our first look at footage from the series. Fans can see our familiar cast of characters including Antony Starr’s Homelander, Jack Quaid’s Hughie, Laz Alonso’s Mother’s Milk, and Tomer Capone’s Frenchie. Erin Moriarty‘s Starlight is also present as well as Karl Urban’s Butcher.

Interestingly, fans will also see the return of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. If that wasn’t enough for fans of showrunner Eric Kripke’s other series Supernatural, the teaser trailer creates a mini-reunion by introducing Jared Padalecki to the cast. Ackles and Padalecki previously starred in Supernatural as the lead characters. Though he wasn’t featured in this teaser, Supernatural cast member Misha Collins is also slated to appear.

Here’s the official teaser trailer for The Boys Season 5:

It’s definitely a shame to see that The Boys is coming to an end. However, it’s not the end of the franchise, as there are plans to keep the brand moving forward with different spin-offs and related projects. In fact, the teaser trailer confirms that the show’s fifth season will have strong ties to Gen V Season 2, so it’s clear that the flagship series is just one piece to a larger puzzle.

The Boys Season 5 is set to premiere next year on April 8, 2026 with a two-episode premiere. It will continue to run until the finale airs on May 20, 26. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated final season of The Boys as we have them. For now, we at least know what to expect based on what was shown in The Boys Season 5 teaser trailer.