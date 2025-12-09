Highly-Anticipated Marvel MCU Movie Delayed Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of projects that many fans never thought would be possible. Beloved characters that seemed only fit for comic book stories have become cinematic heroes. Of course, some projects are still difficult to get right, and as such a highly-anticipated MCU movie seems to have been delayed yet again – though for good reason.

This particular project was first announced years ago. A number of directors have been attached during this time, in addition to various screenwriters, and it seems as though Marvel Studios struggled to find the right angle for the project. Now, while it’s still delayed, it looks like there could be some positive progress behind-the-scenes.

The movie was notoriously announced in 2019 before a number of delays have left it sitting indefinitely in development hell. According to Perez, however, Marvel still has plans to make the film and they even have two new directors in mind for the project.

Here’s what insider Alex Perez of Cosmic Circus had to share on that front when asked about the title:

“It’s taking a minute because they wanted to push it back into the next saga,” Perez begins, referring to Blade.

As far as the directors:

“It will come to fruition; don’t you worry about that. As for directing, Fede Alvarez or Dan Trachtenberg.”

Obviously this information regarding the delayed MCU Blade movie should be taken with a grain of salt. However, it’s not exactly unlikely, as Alvarez and Trachtenberg both have ties to Disney given their work on the Alien and Predator franchises. Now one of the two filmmakers could be courted by Disney to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe and take on Blade – something which could be a great fit given their familiarity with the horror and action genres.

Of course, Blade has proven itself to be a tricky project for the MCU, so we might have to wait some time for more official information on the subject. It seems likely that we’ll learn more following the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The closure of the Multiverse Saga could then pave the way for more supernatural stories like Blade to be told.