‘Jimmy Neutron’ Actor Jeff Garcia Dead At 50

Fans of Nickelodeon‘s Jimmy Neutron franchise will be devastated to hear that Sheen Estevez voice actor Jeff Garcia has died at age 50. The voice actor and comedian voiced Sheen across one feature film, two television shows, and several specials.

The disappointing news was confirmed by Garcia’s family in a statement to TMZ in addition to an Instagram post from Garcia’s son, Joseph. Here’s what the outlet shared:

“The comedian and actor was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning after he was taken off life support Tuesday night at a Southern California hospital while surrounded by family and friends.”

The outlet continues:

“We’re told Jeff was dealing with multiple medical complications in the months before his death … suffering a brain aneurysm back in the spring, during which he fell and hit his head. He recovered from the aneurysm, but our sources say he suffered a stroke several weeks ago.”

Of course, his career went far beyond the Jimmy Neutron franchise, with several other animated projects over the years and even some live-action roles to boot. Obviously this news is extremely sad not just for fans but also Garcia’s family and friends.

The Instagram statement shared by his son reads as follows:

“With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform everybody that my father, Jeff Garcia, has passed away. My father was a unique soul. He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had. He taught me so much and gave me advice that I live by every single day. He was a Father, Son, Uncle, Cousin, Brother, but most of all, he was my best friend.”

The statement continues:

“I would call him every day. I would tell him about the plans I had in comedy and my life. He believed in me, in a way that nobody else did. The talent my father possessed was truly one of a kind. From voice acting to stand up comedy, he shined with his quick wit, brash humor, and charm. He has made such an impact on people’s lives internationally, whether you grew up watching Jimmy Neutron, or shared a laugh with him at one of his shows. He was my hero… I idolized him.”

Joseph adds that his father’s legacy is something that everyone will keep alive:

“He may be gone, but he will NEVER be forgotten. He lives on through our family and friends he loved so dearly, along with the legacy he has created. I know you’re in heaven smiling down and you’re in a better place now. No more pain. I’m going to make you proud pops. Fly high, Rocket Man. LLJG”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jojo Garcia 🚀 (@tk.jojo)

This is certainly unexpected and unfortunate news for fans of the late actor and comedian. At the very least, Garcia left behind an iconic body of work, and generations of fans will remember him for his rich personality and sense of humor.