First Trailer For ‘Supergirl’ Released

The DC Universe, aka DCU, has been getting off to a solid start with Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2. Of course, fans are still curious what else the franchise has in store, and now the first official teaser trailer Supergirl teases what’s coming next.

The post-credits scene for James Gunn’s Superman already introduced Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El, aka the titular Supergirl, and set the stage for her new cinematic adventure. The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the comic book miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and it’s set to explore more of the sci-fi and space elements of the DCU.

Fans can see some of these elements featured in the film’s first teaser trailer shared below. Of course, fans are only being given so much with this first footage from the upcoming superhero adventure. Here’s the first official teaser trailer for Supergirl:

In addition to Milly Alcock, the film also stars Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze.

Interestingly, fans will also get to see former DCEU actor Jason Momoa in a new role as Lobo – replacing his previous tenure as Aquaman. For those unfamiliar, Lobo is an intergalactic bounty hunter from Czarnia, and many fans have suggested Momoa would be a great fit for the part.

Ultimately, we’ll have to see how this film performs, but it looks like it will succeed in setting up more of the sci-fi elements that fans have been waiting to see in the DCU. While the future for Warner Bros. Discovery is uncertain, we at least know the next few DCU projects including Lanterns will include more sci-fi characters and storylines, so this will be a solid starting point for those.

Supergirl is scheduled to hit theaters on June 26, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated DCU release as we have them.