‘Supergirl’ DCU Movie Rumored To Have Two Weeks Of Reshoots

James Gunn’s Superman launched the DC Universe proper as its first live-action feature movie. The new movie is set to be followed up with Supergirl from director Craig Gillespie in 2026. A post-credits scene in Superman already teased Milly Alcock’s role as Supergirl, and while fans are eager to see how the new film turns out, it looks like Supergirl is rumored to have two weeks of reshoots ahead of its scheduled 2026 release.

While some fans may feel panicked, reshoots are a normal part of the production process, especially for a major Hollywood endeavor like Supergirl. As for the reason behind these particular reshoots, it looks like the studio has plans to include a familiar fan-favorite DC character.

The alleged reshoots and the character responsible was shared by insider Daniel Richtman. While the reshoots have yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery, however, the studio did recently hint that this DC character was being used in an upcoming production.

According to Richtman, none other than David Corenswet’s Superman is the reason for these alleged two weeks of reshoots for Supergirl. This is supported by the fact that Warner Bros. recently had Corenswet’s Superman costume removed from the Warner Bros. Studio Tours display. In fact, the studio left the following note in its place:

“Superman costume currently being used by production.”

Obviously this doesn’t specify Supergirl, and some fans have even considered Man of Tomorrow as a possibility. Given that Supergirl is in active production and Man of Tomorrow is only in early development, however, it does seem more likely that Corenswet is getting suited up for the Supergirl movie.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how accurate these reports are. If Alcock appeared in Superman, however, and the upcoming Supergirl movie further sets up the events of Man of Tomorrow, it would certainly make sense if Corenswet got involved. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more updates regarding Supergirl and the future of the DCU as we have them.