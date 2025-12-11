Sydney Sweeney Smiles In Candid Topless Photo

Sydney Sweeney has surprised and delighted fans with countless spicy photos in recent years. However, one such photo is quickly going viral on social media, presenting a topless Sydney Sweeney with a rather bright smile on her face.

As shared below, the topless photo has been uploaded to Instagram by a Sydney Sweeney fan account, with more than 200 likes and countless comments having been ignited by the revealing pose. Sweeney, whose credits include Euphoria, Madame Web, and Christy, can be pictured completely topless with only her crossed arms and hands covering her breasts.

With makeup, earrings, and her hair done, however, she can also be spotted next to two individuals that appear to be preparing her for one of her many jobs in the acting industry. In addition to feature films and television, Sweeney has found plenty of success with commercials, having recently gained plenty of attention for a controversial marketing campaign with American Eagle.

Now here’s the topless photo of Sydney Sweeney as shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney -indian fan page 🇮🇳 (@sydneysweeney_fp_ind)

The 28-year-old celebrity has been involved with several box office bombs, including the aforementioned titles Madame Web and Christy, but that doesn’t seem to be slowing down her career. In fact, she’s attached to several high-profile projects, including a long-in-development Barbarella remake. Other projects include The Housemaid and a cameo for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

It’s certainly been incredible following her career in just the last few years. With her breakout role in Euphoria, she has only continued to acquire new roles and enter new genres of filmmaking. While many of the results have received mixed-to-negative reactions, she’s clearly not giving up any time soon, and it’ll be interesting to see what comes next.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Sydney Sweeney and her career as we have them. With an expanding professional life, personal life, and incredible social media following, it’s likely that there will be plenty of news regarding Sweeney coming our way in the near future.