Christy Martin Defends Sydney Sweeney Against Ruby Rose Over ‘Christy’ Backlash

Many conversations have been happening regarding the release of biopic Christy and its underperformance at the box office. The newly-released movie stars Sydney Sweeney in the titular role based on real-life former professional boxer Christy Martin. Ruby Rose publicly blamed Sydney Sweeney for the failure of the movie, but now Christy Martin herself is stepping in to defend Sweeney.

It’s a fascinating sequence of events, and while Rose was confident that Sweeney’s performance was a disgrace to Martin, it seems as though she was wrong. In fact, Martin praised Sweeney for her work in the film and how much effort she put into portraying Martin and her life story.

Here’s what Martin shared on that front via Instagram:

“I’ve always been a fighter. My life reflected that in every way and now I fight for others. The past few days I have seen some people attack my friend Sydney Sweeney. Syd not only worked her ass off for this film, she worked her ass off for me. For my story. For so many others suffering in silence. So I want to be clear about who Syd is. She is my friend and ally!”

Martin’s post seems more generally geared towards any individual that has blasted Sweeney for her performance in the movie, but one can only imagine that includes Rose, who made headlines with the shade she threw at the Euphoria star.

Sweeney has been defending her work on Christy and everyone else involved with the movie since it hit theaters. While she has yet to release a statement in response to Rose, her stance on the movie as well as Martin’s own thoughts are crystal clear.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Sydney Sweeney and the debacle surrounding Christy as we have them. For now, the new movie is currently playing in theaters.