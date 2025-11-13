Ruby Rose Slams Sydney Sweeney Over ‘Christy’ Movie

The new biopic Christy following former professional boxer Christy Martin has flopped at the box office. It’s become a popular topic of discussion regarding why exactly the film has failed, and Ruby Rose is pointing her finger at star Sydney Sweeney for the movie’s underperformance.

Rose shared her thoughts on Threads to criticize the final version of the film and Sweeney’s role in it. Interestingly, Rose reveals that she was once attached to play Cherry in the film. This apparently gave her access to the original draft of the film.

Here’s what Rose shared regarding her alleged affiliation with the original version of the film and how Sweeney’s attachment didn’t do it justice:

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing,” Rose wrote. “I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time.”

She continued to criticize Sydney Sweeney and how “Christy deserved better.”

“For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people.’ None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us,” Rose added. “You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better.”

It seems as though Rose’s statements are fueled by allegations that Sweeney is a registered Republican. While reports of her affiliation with the Republican have surfaced around the time as her American Eagle controversy, there has been no official confirmation at this time.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Christy and any other news regarding the debacle between Ruby Rose and Sydney Sweeney as we have them. Either way, it sadly doesn’t look like Christy is going to perform very well at the box office though it is currently playing in theaters.