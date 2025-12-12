First Trailer For Live-Action ‘Street Fighter’ Movie Released

The newest adaptation of the Street Fighter video game franchise is on the way – and the first official trailer has been released online. Fans have been looking forward to a more faithful take on the popular video game series, and if the footage below is any indication, then that seems to be the case with this latest endeavor from director Kitao Sakurai.

The upcoming Paramount movie, which was directed by Sakurai from a screenplay by Dalan Musson, has an impressive cast of characters attached to portray the roster of iconic game characters. These cast members include Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Andrew Koji as Ryu, and Noah Centineo as Ken Masters.

Other cast members include Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, 50 Cent as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Oliver Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.

Here’s the official trailer for Street Fighter:

As mentioned, it looks like this particular film will be a more faithful adaptation of the games following the release of the 1994 cult classic film and the critically-panned Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li from 2009. There was also 2014’s Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist which received positive reviews and found itself released in both film and series format.

Naturally, fans are excited to see what this latest take on the source material has to offer compared to its predecessors. Street Fighter is scheduled to hit theaters next year on October 16, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated film adaptation of the classic video game series as we have them. For now, this trailer certainly is an exciting look at the upcoming movie.