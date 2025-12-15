Disney Plus Cancels Highly-Anticipated Series

Fans will be disappointed as Disney Plus cancels a high-anticipated series. Many subscribers to the streaming service were interested in seeing the company reimagine a popular IP from their catalogue. As it turns out, however, it wasn’t meant to be.

Of course, some fans may be glad that Disney will leave this particular title untouched. Either way, it’s going to be surprising to learn that this series which had been in development for quite some time is no longer happening.

A new report shared the details as Disney Plus cancels this series without much warning. Additionally, the company was said to have high expectations for the project, making the news all the more unexpected.

Here’s what was shared from Deadline:

“Disney+ is not proceeding with its pilot Holes, a reimagining of Louis Sachar’s 1998 novel and the 2003 Disney movie adaptation with a female lead.”

The pilot for the canceled Holes Disney Plus series featured Shay Rudolph as the lead. Other cast members for the project included Greg Kinnear and Aidy Bryant. Disney Branded Entertainment commissioned a writers room for the project and seemingly had hopes that the pilot would be picked up, but things just didn’t work out.

In addition to Rudolph, Kinnear, and Bryant, the series pilot starred Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Noah Cottrell, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke and Maeve Press. Alina Mankin wrote the pilot while Liz Phang served as showrunner. It would have followed a similar story to the original film and story.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Disney Plus and the renewed or canceled projects revolving around their streaming platform as we have them. It’s certainly unfortunate that Holes won’t be picked up for those that were looking forward to the series, but as mentioned, diehard fans of the original film adaptation and its source material may be glad.