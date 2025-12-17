Netflix Quietly Cancels Series After One Season

Netflix can be quite tough on its streaming exclusives. If they fail to perform, then the streaming service often cancels them without much warning. This was the case with one recent series that Netflix canceled with only one season.

Obviously fans of this particular series will be disappointed. However, not everyone that watched the series was a fan, and that seems to have influenced the decision made by Netflix to cut the series short after one season. Sadly, after having only premiered in September, that means the one season’s worth of episodes will be all that we’re getting.

Between the show’s poor critical reception, leading to a 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and its inability to consistently feature in the streaming service’s Top 10 list, it made sense that the show was ultimately given the axe. While this won’t impact some viewers, others will no doubt be disappointed to see that they’ll be left hanging with the show’s unresolved cliffhanger.

As shared by What’s On Netflix via El País:

“Despite hailing from the creators of the global phenomenon Money Heist (La casa de papel) and being one of the most expensive and ambitious projects from Netflix Spain, the streamer has decided not to move forward with a second season of of Billionaires’ Bunker (El refugio atómico in Spanish).”

The outlet notes that this is somewhat shocking news because prior to its premiere “Netflix had positioned the show as a flagship production.” It seems as though the streaming service had high hopes for the series, and furthermore, they were confident enough to end it on a cliffhanger. Furthermore, there are no plans to address the show’s open-ended nature.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Netflix and other streaming service renewals and cancellations as we have them. Unfortunately, there are far too many shows that happen to be prematurely canceled, so we’ll have to see what other properties might face a similar fate.