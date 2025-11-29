Netflix Cancels Controversial Series After One Season

Netflix has reportedly canceled a controversial series after releasing just one season on their streaming platform. The news follows a wave of backlash that has circled the series since it first debuted on Netflix.

The series is actually an animated revival of a much older sitcom. However, while the original sitcom series was quite popular and received plenty of positive reactions during its run and in the years since, the revival seemingly had the opposite experience.

In fact, there were boycotts held against Netflix regarding their release of the series, and many viewers outright called the show racist. With this much backlash, it’s not really a surprise that the show has been canceled by Netflix with only one season, but it’s certainly disappointing to see the legacy of the original show led to this point.

As summarized by Yahoo, the series faced some of the following criticism during its single-season run:

“The writing was on the wall for the unfortunate series from the very beginning, with fans of the original 1970s live-action series and critics alike hounding the series for its lazy stereotypes of Black life.”

The series, Good Times: Black Again, is loosely based on the original Good Times sitcom series. Many civil rights organizations were critical of the show, however, including the NAACP and CEMOTAP and Good Times: Black Again was blasted online because of it.

The original Good Times followed numerous complex issues during its run including racism, poverty, dating, and so many other societal issues. With high ratings and a number of award nominations and wins, it’s quite sad to see that the animated revival could not reach the same levels of success. At the very least, however, it might lead more viewers into checking out the superior original live-action series.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Good Times brand as we have them, in addition to any other updates regarding Netflix and the platform’s latest renewals or cancellations.