Scarlett Johansson Shows Off Blue Bikini During Beach Day

Scarlett Johansson has had fans talking quite a lot recently. She was recently confirmed to be joining Mike Flanagan’s Exorcist sequel, rumored for a role in the follow-up to The Batman, and Jurassic World fans have been hoping she’ll return for a Jurassic World Rebirth continuation. Now the internet is talking about Scarlett Johansson for her viral bikini photo.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran was shown wearing a stellar two-piece bikini while enjoying a beach day to herself. With a pair of black sunglasses, the photo below features Johansson as she walks along the sandy beach with the perfect view of water behind her.

Though not officially shared by Johansson, but rather a fan account, the image has been well-received on Instagram with countless fans showing their support by either liking the photo or commenting on the image. Many of these comments contain compliments, heart emojis, and other expressions of love for the upcoming Exorcist star.

Here’s the photo of Scarlett Johansson in her blue bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by scarlett johansson (@scarlettjohanssonfans03)

Johansson certainly has done a great job of building a following over the years. She first played Black Widow in Iron Man 2, giving her the opportunity to reprise the part for eight films and her own solo feature with 2021’s Black Widow. Other major roles for Johansson have included Ghost World, Lost in Translation, and Under the Skin. She has proven to have great range across a number of genres and that will soon include the horror genre.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding celebrity Scarlett Johansson and her future projects as we have them. Though she’s no longer involved with the MCU as her iconic character Black Widow, she has been keeping herself busy, especially with such high-profile projects like the next Exorcist on the way.