Big Marvel Villain Return Teased For Upcoming MCU Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to conclude its Multiverse Saga with the upcoming movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Naturally, a wide variety of characters from the franchise are slated to appear, and it looks like one big Marvel villain is being teased to likewise return for the upcoming MCU movies.

Of course, a tease isn’t a confirmation, but it’s a statement that makes the possibility seem all the more likely. Especially with the tongue-in-cheek way it was delivered.

Fans are already excited for the releases of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but this could make the sequels even more exciting for fans of previous Avengers entries.

Here’s what the actor behind the iconic Marvel villain shared while speaking with Entertainment Tonight:

“If [Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars co-director] Joe Russo comes to me, which he may have, I don’t know, and has an idea, then I might acquiesce. Probably pretty quickly,” shared actor Josh Brolin, known for playing Thanos in the MCU over the years.

Although the character was killed off during the events of Avengers: Endgame, a return is certainly possible, especially with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU (albeit as Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man.) In any case, with two Multiverse-themed films on the way, it seems quite possible that Brolin could reprise his role as iconic MCU villain Thanos for at least one of the movies if not both of them.

Hopefully we’ll have more details soon regarding a possible return, though it could be kept under wraps up until the movies hit theaters. There have been previous reports that Thanos would be featured, however, and Brolin himself seems pretty playful regarding the idea.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the possible future appearances of Josh Brolin as Thanos as we have them. For now, we’ll have to simply keep looking forward to the release of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.