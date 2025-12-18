Iconic Movie Getting Sequel 30 Years Later

The production for a sequel to an iconic movie is finally being scheduled after more than thirty years since the original title was released. Fans have been waiting quite some time for this follow-up to get off the ground, so this is certainly an exciting development on that front.

As shared in a new interview with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who is one of several producers attached to the project, World of Reel via HeyUGuys was able to confirm the news. Excitingly enough, it looks like the film will begin production as soon as next year.

Fans have been hearing reports regarding the development of this sequel for several years now. As such, they’ve been waiting to know when the actual production would finally occur. Now we have our answer thanks to Jerry Bruckheimer.

According to Jerry Bruckheimer, the project – Heat 2 – is scheduled to begin production in August 2026. Other details regarding the project are still being kept under wraps. Of course, August is fairly far away, so it may take some time for the project to come together. This includes casting information though we expect more on that front to be revealed soon.

At the very least, many recent reports have confirmed that Leonardo DiCaprio will be starring in the film. It’s unknown who exactly he could be playing in the sequel, but knowing that DiCaprio is teaming up with director Michael Mann is certainly an interesting thought. Christian Bale is also said to be involved with the film’s cast.

As such, we’ll have to see how this sequel to the iconic movie Heat comes together in the coming months as we approach its August 2026 production start date. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Heat 2 as we have them. At the very least, we know that the plot will likely end up with the events of Mann’s novel of the same name.