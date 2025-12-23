MCU Disney Plus Series Receives Disappointing Update

Fans have been hopeful that one Marvel Cinematic Universe series would be seeing a release on Disney Plus sooner rather than later. However, according to one disappointing update, it looks like Disney Plus subscribers might have to wait even longer before this particular MCU series drops.

Fans were confident that the latest season of the hit series would drop as soon as the first quarter of 2026. In fact, there was even a specific release date shared on Disney‘s official webpage for the series. Now there’s been an alteration to the page’s release date for the show which seems to indicate that the release is further off than previously believed.

The website initially shared that the series would be released on March 4, 2026. This would place it just one year after the release of the show’s first season – something that isn’t common with MCU shows. Nevertheless, fans were excited to see Marvel make an effort to keep a more traditional television schedule with this series.

Now, as pointed out via The Direct and other attentive fans, this may no longer be the case. The Disney Plus MCU series Daredevil: Born Again has had its official webpage altered in an update by Disney. Now, rather than declare a “March 4, 2026” release date, the page only states that it “Debuts on Disney+ 2026.”

It’s worth pointing out that not only is the day missing, but so is the mention of March, which means that the series could come out even later in 2026. It’s possible that the original March date was a mistake, but given the ambiguous wording, it sounds like Daredevil: Born Again is being delayed until a later point in 2026.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Daredevil: Born Again and the potential delay this beloved MCU Disney Plus series is facing. While it would be a disappointment to wait even longer, it’s hopefully for the best, with Disney likely taking more time to make sure the second season of the show lives up to its predecessor and the original Daredevil series.