Marvel Actor’s Time In MCU Likely Coming To An End

One longtime Marvel actor’s time in the MCU might soon be coming to an end. At the very least, that’s how it seems in one of the new teaser trailers released for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event Avengers: Doomsday.

The upcoming Avengers sequel is expected to be a major gamechanger for the film franchise moving forward. It not only has the job of setting the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars, but also the fate of the iconic superhero franchise and its characters. Not everyone is expected to reprise their roles after the film is released, and that could include a fan-favorite actor who has been with the MCU since the beginning.

Obviously fans already know that Avengers: Doomsday will be bringing one Marvel actor out of his so-called retirement, Chris Evans, who will once again play Steve Rogers for the upcoming sequel. This was confirmed in a teaser trailer for the film which depicted Evans in his iconic MCU role. Now an additional teaser trailer has seemingly done the opposite, teasing a potential end for a frequent Marvel player.

This teaser trailer features Chris Hemsworth’s Thor as he makes a plea for strength. His prayer to the gods of Asgard seems to be a response to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. With such a powerful threat against him, it could mean Hemsworth’s end as the iconic MCU character either in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

It would certainly make sense after so many years with Hemsworth as the character, and especially with Marvel Studios no doubt planning some kind of reset after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars. Of course, we’ve also seen Marvel rely on their classic players and their ability to return time and time again, so perhaps Chris Hemsworth will retain his role as Thor. Only time will tell for certain.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we have them. This includes any other details regarding Hemsworth and his role as Thor in the MCU.