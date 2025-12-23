‘Avengers: Doomsday’ First Trailer Is Finally Here

Marvel fans are anxiously looking forward to the release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Avengers: Doomsday which is set to be the franchise’s latest crossover event. Naturally, there are plenty of questions surrounding the upcoming movie, though fans have gotten their first glimpse at Avengers: Doomsday as the first trailer has been released.

At the time of this writing, there are several reports that multiple teaser trailers revolving around different MCU characters are set to be released by Marvel Studios. Furthermore, one such teaser trailer has already made its way online, with leaks being shared by different Marvel fans and insider accounts.

One such upload can currently be viewed below – though it’s likely that the upload will be removed by Disney at the rate they’ve been cracking down on videos. Either way, it’s an exciting time to be a Marvel fan, because it means that official uploads are just around the corner.

One of those trailers can be viewed below and revolves around Steve Rogers actor Chris Evans, aka the first Captain America, and confirms that he’ll be returning for the upcoming event film. He was last shown in Avengers: Endgame so it’ll be nice to catch up with his character and see how he fits into the ongoing timeline.

In fact, the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday was attached to the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash and got all kinds of different reactions.

As for Avengers: Doomsday, that particular entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is scheduled to be released next year on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, these Avengers: Doomsday trailers and official releases should be enough to hold fans over as we wait to see what else is in store for our favorite superheroes.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we have them. It’s definitely exciting to see that Chris Evans will reprise his role as Steve Rogers for the upcoming MCU sequel at any rate.