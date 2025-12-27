Netflix Cancels Series Viewers Praised As Easy To Binge After One Season

Netflix subscribers are being given news that yet another series is being canceled by the streaming service with only one season. Unfortunately, this particular series was also well-received by viewers, though there was some backlash to the subject matter depicted during its run on Netflix.

While there are plenty of fans, in addition to positive reviews, it seems as though it didn’t perform well enough for Netflix to give the project an additional season.

Ultimately, while many fans will be disappointed that there were some unresolved plot threads, it seems as though they’ll enjoy revisiting this show that’s considered by many to be an easy binge-watch. This particular series was a coming-of-age story with both drama and comedy elements.

Naturally, Heizer the cast was disappointed about the cancellation, but they overall have nothing but good things to share about having been involved with the show.

Netflix has canceled the military coming-of-age dramedy Boots after just one season, ending the series despite critical praise and ongoing public controversy.

The show’s star, Miles Heizer, also shared news of the cancellation of the Netflix series Boots after just one season on Instagram. Heizer expressed their gratitude for everyone that supported the series. In fact, Heizer adds that the series was quite relatable as someone who had grown up gay:

“I grew up so afraid of what being gay would mean for my life,” they wrote in their post. “So to be on the other side of that, feelings so uplifted and supported, is still insane to me.”

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Netflix and the latest projects to be canceled or renewed by the streaming platform. As for now, the one and only season of Boots is available for streaming on the service.