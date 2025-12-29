Salma Hayek Makes Waves With New Bikini Photos

Celebrity Salma Hayek made headlines when she appeared in 2025’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. The From Dusk till Dawn star wore a variety of bikinis when modeling for the magazine, and as shared on social media, fans of Salma Hayek are ecstatic to see them.

For starters, Salma Hayek wore one particularly tight bikini for the cover of the magazine. The image was shared on the social media platform X and fans immediately connected with the photo. As of this writing, it’s earned more than 6,000 likes, proving that it’s a hit with fans of Hayek.

Of course, her photos for Sports Illustrated are only a small part of what Hayek has been up to. In the last several years she has expanded her film and television portfolio with a number of impressive acting roles. Since 2022 she’s starred in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Without Blood, and Sacrifice. In 2023 she also starred in an episode of Black Mirror.

Additionally, Salma Hayek modeled several other bikinis which were also shared in a separate post on X. Notably, however, they performed even better than the post with the magazine’s cover. They managed to earn more than 26,000 likes. Here’s that particular post:

At 59 years old, Salma Hayek has proven to be extremely talented, beautiful, and intelligent. Hopefully fans will continue to appreciate her work and, naturally, she’ll hopefully continue to provide great performances and photos in the coming years.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding celebrity Salma Hayek as we have them. As for now, it’s nice to see that her career has continued to be successful and that she still looks as great as ever. Fans seem to agree, especially if the engagement with these social media posts is any indication.