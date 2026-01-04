Sadie Sink’s MCU Role May Have Just Been Revealed

With several high-profile Marvel Cinematic Universe projects on the way, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars, a number of new characters are expected to be introduced. This includes the mysterious character played by Sadie Sink in the upcoming MCU projects Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

Details regarding the mysterious character being played by Sadie Sink have been kept under wraps so far. However, scoopers and insiders alike have been reporting who she could be playing on social media. As fans attempt to follow along, in the hopes of understanding just who Sink could be portraying, new details have recently come to light.

Interestingly, the new details line up with previous reports and theories, and it seems as though the MCU character being played by Sadie Sink has been potentially revealed. Of course, while the following should be taken with a grain of salt, it does seem promising based on existing reports.

As shared in an update by CBM via Daniel Richtman and Alex Perez:

“Daniel Richtman is now reporting that Sadie Sink’s character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has mind-control powers.”

The outlet also directly quoted Perez:

“Allegedly, in the movie, there’s this character who has mind control powers who, reportedly, manipulates the DODC guards with the purpose of ultimately helping Scorpion get out of prison.”

The aforementioned quotes were part of an update regarding Sadie Sink and which character she could play, with the outlet initially noting that “Jeff Sneider was first to report that she would play Jean Grey,” referring to Sink’s role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

They additionally referenced scooper @Cryptic4KQual who corrected their own previous scoops to insist that Sneider’s take is more accurate:

Sigh. I might as well come out and say it. I was wrong about my Sadie tease. It does seem like we’re back to square one. Ughhhhh… from what i’ve heard, it more aligns with what Sneider shared💀💀. At least, she’s someone who fits THAT description. — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) December 23, 2025

As we get closer to the movie’s release, it seems as though insiders are adjusting their information to reflect a more unified rumor. This rumor, of course, is that Sadie Sink will be playing the X-Men character Jean Grey in the MCU. It certainly makes sense, but fans might have to wait until Spider-Man: Brand New Day is fully released in theaters to know for sure.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated Spider-Man sequel as we have them.