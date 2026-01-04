‘Stranger Things’ Post-Credits Moment Explained

The Netflix series Stranger Things has officially come to an end. With five seasons under its belt, and nine years in the making, the Netflix series delivered an emotional and mostly satisfying finale for fans of the series. What’s more, there was a rather interesting post-credits moment for the final episode of Stranger Things, which we’ve explained for fans of the show.

It’s no secret that Stranger Things is largely inspired by the tabletop RPG game Dungeons & Dragons. The game is not only a popular hobby for Mike Wheeler and his friends, but it allows them to explain the supernatural happenings of Hawkins, Indiana and the various threats that have targeted them over the years.

As such, a rather fitting end credits sequence was designed for the finale which includes some illustrations that call to mind the same hand-drawn aesthetic featured throughout their Dungeons & Dragons playthroughs. This culminates in the aforementioned post-credits moment that still has Stranger Things fans talking.

After the credits finish, fans are treated to a Dungeons & Dragons-style manual, one with a cover modeled after the key art for Stranger Things Season 2. It further features the following title: “The Stranger Things Players Manual – a Fantasy Role-Playing Game.”

It’s definitely fitting, especially considering how much the series has been influenced by Dungeons & Dragons over the years. Some fans have questioned if the post-credits moment might have a more literal meaning, however, similar to fan theories which suggested the overall plot of the show was nothing more than a Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

While there is some support for that theory, it doesn’t seem to be the case, especially given that Mike and his friends have aged, met Max, and passed the torch for Holly and her friends to similarly play Dungeons & Dragons. Perhaps if they were still children as they were when the series first opened during their initial Dungeons & Dragons campaign, then the theory could work, but it ultimately seems to be a nod to the show’s inspiration rather than any meaningful reveal.